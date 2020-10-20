Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Gap Up to $8.41

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $9.05. Surface Oncology shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1,112 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. Analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

