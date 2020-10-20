Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 489,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 199.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 164.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

