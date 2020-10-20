SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Danske lowered SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

SVCBY opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.60.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $484.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.18 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 79.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.