Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $58.84.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
See Also: Market Indexes
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.