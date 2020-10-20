Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $58.84.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

