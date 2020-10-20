Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho upgraded Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $59.70 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $669,505.23. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,777,302 shares of company stock valued at $223,902,696. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Syneos Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $915,000.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

