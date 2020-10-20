SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) vs. Metro One Development (NYSE:MTRO) Head to Head Review

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) and Metro One Development (OTCMKTS:MTRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of SYNNEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of SYNNEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SYNNEX has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Development has a beta of -110.7, suggesting that its stock price is 11,170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SYNNEX and Metro One Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX 0 0 5 1 3.17 Metro One Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

SYNNEX presently has a consensus target price of $159.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.22%. Given SYNNEX’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SYNNEX is more favorable than Metro One Development.

Profitability

This table compares SYNNEX and Metro One Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX 2.03% 17.29% 5.49% Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SYNNEX and Metro One Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX $23.76 billion 0.32 $500.71 million $13.26 11.23 Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Development.

Summary

SYNNEX beats Metro One Development on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; cloud services; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. This segment serves resellers, system integrators, and retailers. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business outsourcing services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. This segment serves clients in various industry verticals, including automotive, banking and financial services, consumer electronics, energy and public sector, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, retail and e-commerce, and technology, as well as travel, transportation, and tourism. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Metro One Development

Metro One Development, Inc. operates as an interactive media display development company in Canada. It specializes in touchless, gestureÂ-hand, and body motion enabled software solutions that provide a new way of interfacing with consumers. The company was formerly known as On the Go Healthcare, Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Development, Inc. in April 2008. Metro One Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

