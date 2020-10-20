T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 115.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 67.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $123.42. The company has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.