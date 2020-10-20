Ted Baker (LON:TED) Shares Gap Down to $114.00

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.00, but opened at $109.80. Ted Baker shares last traded at $109.73, with a volume of 229,516 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TED. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 228.75 ($2.99).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.24. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

