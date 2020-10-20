TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.67. TELA Bio shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.