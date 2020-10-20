Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERIC opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

ERIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

