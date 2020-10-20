Tellor (TRB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.13 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Tellor has a total market cap of $30.46 million and $35.13 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $20.19 or 0.00170019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00243213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00087436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00033819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.01323612 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00149078 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,588,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,508,727 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

