TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of TEMENOS AG/S stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.22. TEMENOS AG/S has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

