TEMENOS AG/S’s (TMSNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMSNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TEMENOS AG/S from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. TEMENOS AG/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get TEMENOS AG/S alerts:

Shares of TMSNY opened at $121.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.22. TEMENOS AG/S has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TEMENOS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEMENOS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.