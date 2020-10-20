Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,691 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $918,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Teradyne by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 32,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NYSE:TER opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.53.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.