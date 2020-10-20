Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $333.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $333.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BofA Securities raised Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.87.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $430.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.80 and a 200-day moving average of $271.49. Tesla has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $502.49. The stock has a market cap of $399.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,121.95, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,371 shares of company stock valued at $78,407,159 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

