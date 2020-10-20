TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,012,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTI stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 4,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,834. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.