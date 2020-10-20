Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.16.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $151.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.