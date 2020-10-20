TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 974,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TFS Financial stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Equities analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

