The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. National Securities currently has a $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

The Andersons stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The Andersons has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $745.14 million, a PE ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

