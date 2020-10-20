The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in The Boeing by 23,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

Shares of BA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.20. The company had a trading volume of 136,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,319,367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

