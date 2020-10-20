The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.66. The stock had a trading volume of 102,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,319,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

