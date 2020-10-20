The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $30.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn A. Youngkin sold 13,871 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $385,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,172,695 shares in the company, valued at $227,200,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

