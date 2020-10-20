The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 213,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 115,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 51,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

SCHW stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. 65,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,012,202. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

