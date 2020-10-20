The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7907 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

The Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. The Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.05. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $353.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

