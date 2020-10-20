The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $353.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

