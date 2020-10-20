The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.38-5.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.39. The Procter & Gamble also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.38-5.53 EPS.

Shares of PG opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.05. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

