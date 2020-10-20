The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.38-5.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.079-73.788 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.93 billion.The Procter & Gamble also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.38-5.53 EPS.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $353.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.05.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.63.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

