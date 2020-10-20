The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Short Interest Up 23.6% in September

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Providence Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Providence Service by 6.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

PRSC stock opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,807.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $108.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.19. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Providence Service will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

