Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stock Position Increased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.80% of Thermon Group worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Thermon Group by 55.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 209,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

NYSE THR opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.05 million, a PE ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce Thames acquired 8,100 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $89,586.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.