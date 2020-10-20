ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €4.51 ($5.30) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.84.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

