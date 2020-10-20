TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.27% of TopBuild worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 96.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 38.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,752,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.85.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $500,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,224.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,617.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $181.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $191.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

