TR European Growth Trust PLC (TRG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.20 on November 27th

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from TR European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $7.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TRG stock opened at GBX 1,027.74 ($13.43) on Tuesday. TR European Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 530 ($6.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72). The company has a market capitalization of $489.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 985.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 858.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

In related news, insider Alexander Mettenheimer purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of £3,856 ($5,037.89).

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

