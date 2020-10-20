Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 515 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 872% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 84.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $461.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.36. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRL. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

