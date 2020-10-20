TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TransUnion by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after buying an additional 98,372 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 38.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 82.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,914 shares of company stock worth $3,936,572. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

