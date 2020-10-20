Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $142.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.73.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

