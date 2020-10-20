Travelzoo (TZOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.20). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.04. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

