Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. IMPINJ makes up about 1.1% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.17% of IMPINJ worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 373.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 389,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 43.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 122,779 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 45.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 351,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,612 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the third quarter worth approximately $8,912,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,333.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,669. IMPINJ Inc has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $655.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

