Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FVAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

