Trellus Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics accounts for about 2.1% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,463,000 after acquiring an additional 529,482 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $96,490. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

ATRA traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

