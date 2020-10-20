Trellus Management Company LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Constellium makes up approximately 1.2% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.11% of Constellium worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Constellium by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 1,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium NV has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium NV will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

