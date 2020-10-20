Trellus Management Company LLC Buys New Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 437,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,651. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

