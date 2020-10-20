Trellus Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Immersion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Immersion by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Immersion by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IMMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immersion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,936. The firm has a market cap of $182.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.73. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $5,882,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,254.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,333,071 shares of company stock worth $13,556,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

