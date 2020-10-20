Trellus Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares makes up 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.09% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 118.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA NUGT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.44. 16,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,775. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $214.10.

