Trellus Management Company LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.7% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.68% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIGR traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,536. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.