Trellus Management Company LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Trellus Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,644 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Motus GI worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MOTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Shares of MOTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 90,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,953. The company has a market cap of $26.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.74. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a negative net margin of 16,834.35%. Analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

