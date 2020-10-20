Trellus Management Company LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 670.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 18.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,110. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

