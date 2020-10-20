Trellus Management Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

GRFS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,563. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

