Trellus Management Company LLC Invests $177,000 in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 534,506 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on REAL. Raymond James increased their target price on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

In other news, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 7,500 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 2,799 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $47,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 478,713 shares of company stock worth $7,737,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,263. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 3.69.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

