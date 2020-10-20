Trellus Management Company LLC Invests $504,000 in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,748. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAR. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stephens upgraded KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.