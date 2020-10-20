Trellus Management Company LLC Lowers Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Trellus Management Company LLC trimmed its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of eHealth by 897.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

EHTH traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,089. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $142,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at $580,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

